U.S. Hits Highest One-Day Death Toll From Coronavirus With 3,054

The coronavirus pandemic pushed the U.S. past another dire milestone Wednesday, the highest daily death toll to date, even while the mortality rate has decreased as health experts learn more about the disease.

The Covid Tracking Project, which tracks state-level coronavirus data, reported 3,054 COVID-19 related deaths — a significant jump from the previous single-day record of 2,769 on May 7.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 210k cases, and a record 106,688 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals. There were 3,054 reported deaths today -- the highest single-day total to date. pic.twitter.com/LcgzPJZdO6 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020

The spread of the disease has shattered another record with 106,688 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals. And overall, states reported 1.8 million tests and 210,000 cases. According to the group, the spike represents more than a 10% increase in cases over the last 7 days.

Additionally, California nearly topped its single-day case record at 30,851. It is the second highest case count since December 6, the organization reported.

CA reported a new new single-day case record at 30,851. This is the second highest case count since 12/6. pic.twitter.com/rQtkwG5xYE — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020

The staggering spike in fatalities and infections has overwhelmed hospitals and intensive care units across the nation, an increase attributed by many experts to people relaxing their precautions at Thanksgiving.

