North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr joined 43 of their GOP colleagues in objecting to a Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump this week.



In our weekly review, Rob Schofield and Becki Gray debate whether a conviction would help provide a level of accountability and move the nation forward. Plus, the herky-jerky vaccine rollout, and a dispute over how to teach children about the state's racial history.