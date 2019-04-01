Turkish Elections Suggest Cracks In Support For Erdogan's AK Party

Opposition candidates made serious gains in local elections in Turkey, winning a powerful post in Ankara and threatening to wrest other large cities away from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party. In some areas, results remain too close to call.

Sunday's elections are widely seen as a referendum on both Erdogan's leadership and his party's grip on power, coming nearly a year after Erdogan was reelected to a new five-year term.

"I would like to thank all my citizens, especially our Kurdish brothers, for showing sensitivity toward the issue of survival," Erdogan said as he claimed an election win, according the Hurriyet Daily News.

In a nod to the mixed results, Erdogan also said, "As of tomorrow morning, we will start finding and making up for our shortcomings," in a post- election speech from a balcony in Ankara.

Erdogan and the AK Party are tightly bound: He helped found the party in 2001, and it went on to a series of election victories. But the latest results suggest the party is losing much of that momentum.

"Overall, the ruling AK Party won a majority of the municipal contests, allowing Erdogan to declare victory," NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul for our Newscast unit. "But in Ankara, secular opposition candidate Mansur Yavaş claimed a win."

The AKP is also complaining that invalid votes and other problems marred the Ankara election, and it's appealing to election officials to review the outcome.

Saying the results don't reflect public opinion, Fatih Sahin, the AKP's general secretary, said via Twitter that in filing an objection, the party is confident that the will of Ankara's voters will be reflected "in a healthy and accurate manner."

The mayoral race in Istanbul has gone back and forth — and both candidates have claimed victory in Turkey's largest city, where Erdogan launched his own career in the 1990s. As of Monday, the tally was leaning toward the CHP's Ekrem İmamoğlu, who had a slim lead over the AKP's Binali Yıldırım.

Overall, 44 percent of Sunday's vote went to the AKP. The Republican People's Party or CHP, the leading opposition party, got 30 percent; it also won 11 metropolitan municipalities, to AKP's 15. Those parties are also in alliances with other groups, allowing each of them to tack another roughly 7 percent to their totals.

Opposition candidates saw the most success in large cities. According to state-run Anadolu Agency, the CHP won the mayor's seat in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city.

Turkey's democratic institutions have been weakened under Erdogan's control, and its economy has increasingly struggled in recent years. Ten years ago, the Turkish lira was worth more than 60 U.S. cents. Today, it's worth 18 cents.

In Istanbul, voter Husnu Ozcetin told Kenyon that the results reflect the public's fatigue, after the AKP has spent so many years in power.

"Everyone is tired, even AKP supporters," he said, adding, 'I never see them around, and yet somehow they seem to cast a lot of votes!'"

As Turkey voted Sunday, four people died in election-related violence, including two people who were shot after an argument broke out at a polling station, according to the Ahval news site.

Despite the violence, Turkey's local elections "were conducted in an orderly way," said Andrew Dawson, leader of a vote-monitoring delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

The European group sent observers to some 140 polling stations around Turkey, where monitors reported ballot-box officials performed their tasks competently. They also praised the high voter turnout of 84 percent and the broad choice of political parties.

Now, Dawson said, Turkish authorities "must allow locally elected representatives to exercise their political mandate — freely and without fear of accusations and repressions for supposed terrorist connections."

Mansur Yavaş: 4/01/19 A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to Ankara mayoral candidate Mansur Yavaş as Murat Yavas.