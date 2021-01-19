With Trump Gone From The White House, Where Do NC Republicans Go Next?

Congress held an unprecedented impeachment vote this week, following the president’s role in the January 6th act of domestic terrorism on the U.S. Capitol.
Rob Schofield of the progressive N.C. Policy Watch and Becki Gray of the conservative John Locke Foundation discuss Trump’s second impeachment, and whether unity is really in the political forecast. Later, they review North Carolina's vaccination rollout.
The only successful political insurrection in American history took place in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1898. On this episode of the podcast Duke professor Deondra Rose discusses that little-known dark chapter in U.S. history, and how it might help us understand the events of last week.