Trump administration reverses course on ACA

In a filing with a federal appeals court in New Orleans Monday, the Trump administration said the entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down as unconstitutional. It’s asking the court to affirm a December ruling by a Texas judge, who found that the repeal of financial penalties for not having insurance rendered the whole law unconstitutional. Previously, the administration had called for only parts of the law to go. The implications of a possible ACA strike-down are huge.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.