The Thistle & Shamrock: Migrations With Karine Polwart By editor • 1 hour ago

Karine Polwart reflects on her experiences performing for Carnegie Hall's Migrations festival in this episode. Courtesy of the artist Karine Polwart reflects on Carnegie Hall's Migrations: The Making of America festival with music including songs from her Laws of Motion album.