The Thistle & Shamrock: Migrations With Karine Polwart

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Karine Polwart reflects on her experiences performing for Carnegie Hall's Migrations festival in this episode.
    Courtesy of the artist

Karine Polwart reflects on Carnegie Hall's Migrations: The Making of America festival with music including songs from her Laws of Motion album.

