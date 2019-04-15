Tesla is moving ahead on driverless tech while others are slowing down

Tesla announced late last week that all its cars will now come with its semi-autonomous driving technology, called Autopilot, as a standard option. And Tesla is pushing hard toward fully self-driving cars. It will hold an autonomy investor day April 22 to tell shareholders how it plans to get there. But other companies are pulling back. Host Molly Wood talked with Jack Stewart, Marketplace’s transportation reporter. He said next week is about Tesla staking its self-driving claim.

