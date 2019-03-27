Tech innovations fuel academic cheating temptation

From the BBC World Service… Another day, another merger: This time it's between two airline companies in Asia looking to take advantage of consumer interest in the low-cost market. Then, we hear from a British businesses owner who's looking to the U.S. for expansion amid growing Brexit uncertainty. Plus, essay mills, which churn out ready-to-hand-in essays for students, have become a large part of a global cheating industry that has been fueled by rapid innovations in technology. But it has also become a growing threat to international education as research shows up to one in seven students are skirting the rules at school.

