A Taste Of Tuscany In Hillsborough: Meet Frances Mayes

Frances Mayes says it's never too late for a new beginning. Her life and success proves it as she continues to encourage women to pursue their passions while pursing her own.
Frances Mayes’ travels and triumphs are chronicled in her memoir “Under the Tuscan Sun: At Home in Italy.” On a whim, she finds herself in Italy and purchases a villa that she must restore. Her tales were immortalized in the movie “Under the Tuscan Sun,” a loose interpretation of the memoir which earned actress Diane Lane a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Mayes.

To call this turn in her career unexpected is an understatement. Mayes was a professor who had released a few poetry books without any fanfare. She was mid-life in a society telling her that her best days were behind her. Instead, Mayes life and career exploded with more successful novels, cookbooks, and merchandise. But her story begins in a small southern town in Georgia as a little girl obsessed with reading. Mayes joins host Frank Stasio to share stories of her life, love, career and show why it is never too late for new beginnings. Mayes will read excerpts from recent novel “Women In Sunlight” (Broadway Books/2018) just released in paperback. She also will also share some of the hidden gems revealed in her new travel guide “See You In the Piazza: New Places to Discover in Italy”(Crown/2019).

