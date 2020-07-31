Related Program: 
The State of Things

This Is The Summer Of Gun Violence

By & 3 hours ago
  • Summer months typically show higher rates of violence than colder months. Early indications show that violence in summer 2020 is higher than in recent years.
Gun violence is back on the rise in North Carolina and around the country. After a lull during the stay-at-home orders, shootings surged over recent weeks. 

Researchers and local activists struggle to understand which of the contemporary crises could be causing increased violence. Since March of this year, three million more firearms were sold across the nation than in typical years, according to Brookings Institution estimates. That is in addition to a spike in thefts from gun stores. There is little data available for how many of those guns are ending up in the hands of first-time owners, but historical data correlates increases in violence especially with first-time purchases. Host Anita Rao asks Jason deBruyn to explain some of the possible contributing factors to the spike in both gun ownership and violence. DeBruyn is WUNC’s data reporter and a fellow with Guns & America.

Pandemic-Related Stressors May Be Leading To More Gun Violence

By Jason deBruyn Jul 27, 2020

On a muggy July evening in Durham, North Carolina, a black sedan pulled up to a party. Men got out of what police believe to be a Chevrolet Impala and opened fire on the partygoers gathered in the front yard.

Two young children, ages 8 and 4, were injured in the attack.

Later that night, another shooting — possibly related, according to police — took place at a Durham public housing development about five miles away. A stray bullet flew into an adjacent apartment unit, killing a 12-year-old boy.

Gun Store Robberies Are On The Rise

By Heath Druzin Jul 20, 2020

Thieves stole more than 1,000 firearms from gun stores across the country in just over one week this spring, according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. The ATF says thefts of gun stores are on the rise.

To put that in perspective, that haul between May 28-June 5 would have accounted for nearly one-fifth of the roughly 5,600 guns reported stolen in all of 2019.

Thomas Chittum, ATF deputy director for field operations, says a lot of that appears to be tied to unrest around the country in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

As Federal Programs Continue To Militarize Campus Cops, Some Universities Reconsider

By Victoria Chamberlin Jul 9, 2020

The recent wave of civil unrest against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd highlights the increased militarization of American law enforcement — including for officers on college campuses.