Stronger Than We Think: Lessons From Pushing The Bounds Of Human Endurance

Not all of us identify as athletes. But we all have the ability to push our physical bodies beyond what our minds think possible. Host Anita Rao examines the meaning of human endurance through conversation with people who’ve taken themselves to the extreme.

Ultrarunner Jacky Hunt-Broersma racks up miles (and we’re talking hundreds of them) on the treadmill and on the trail. In 2020, Hunt-Broersma set a world record as the first amputee to run 100 miles on the treadmill. And Mia Ives-Rublee has competed internationally in wheelchair track, fencing and adaptive Crossfit — and she now puts in emotionally intense hours as a civil rights activist.



Rao also learns about the importance of mental health and the science of endurance with sports psychologist Jarrod Spencer and Herman Pontzer, associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University.