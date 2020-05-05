The State Health Secretary Is Facing The Challenge Of Her Career

Credit WUNC

Since the coronavirus pandemic swept into North Carolina a couple of months ago, Dr. Mandy Cohen has become a familiar figure.

The state health and human services secretary appears in near daily briefings with the governor and other officials leading the response. 

The decisions are hard, she says, especially when the science around COVID-19 is still evolving. 
 
On this episode of the WUNC Politics Podcast, she talks about balancing public health protections with the consequences, how worried she is about reopening the economy, and how much sleep she's getting (hint: not much). 
 


WUNCPolitics
Mandy Cohen
NC Department of Health and Human Services
COVID-19
coronavirus
Stay-at-home

