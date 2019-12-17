Southern Food Is Always On The Move

An unpopular opinion — highways and fast food are quintessentially Southern. The mid-20th century development of the interstate system ripped and restitched the fabric of Southern society, and out of that rebirth, Nabs, Biscuitville and Duke’s Mayo were born.

Kneecap driving while inhaling a Cook Out tray is not recommended, but it is part of modern North Carolina identity. However, these days, that identity is as hard to pin down as an unlicensed food truck. For example, the taco has taken over Southern Appalachia. The economic downturn and out-migration from small mountain towns gave room for Latin American culture to arrive and flourish. Occupying vacant lots and making use of discarded cuts of meat, taco trucks provide the newest incarnation of hand-held food and exemplify immigrant-driven economic development.

Host Frank Stasio discusses the transformative taco with Dan Margolies, professor of history at Virginia Wesleyan University and author of the chapter “A Preliminary Taxonomy of the Blue Ridge Taco” in the collection “The Food We Eat, the Stories We Tell” (Ohio University Press/2019). Also joining the conversation is Emily Wallace, author of “Road Sides: An Illustrated Companion to Dining and Driving in the American South” (University of Texas Press/2019). Wallace will read from her new book at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and will sign copies at Parker & Otis in Durham on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.