South: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Part of a series on coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Jump to a state: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, other states

Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective April 4 through April 30. The order mandated people stay in their place of residence except for performing specific essential activities, closed nonessential businesses and required those still operating on-site to implement social distancing measures. A statewide Safer at Home order eases certain restrictions and will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. on April 30 through 5:00 p.m. on May 15.

All non-work related gatherings that are larger than 10 people, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between people, are prohibited.

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus must quarantine in their place of residence for 14 days.

Restaurants and bars are only open for takeout or delivery under the Safer at Home order. Entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, and close-contact service providers remain closed.

All Alabama public schools are closed through the end of the academic year. Ivey has ordered that all public K-12 schools complete the year "using alternate methods of instruction."

Child care facilities may not allow 12 or more children in a single room.

Ivey says local authorities can allow law enforcement officers to issue a summons instead of making an arrest for misdemeanors, with some exceptions, to reduce movement in and out of jails. Local officials are allowed to reduce the number of local inmates being held in county jails in a way that does not jeopardize public safety.

On April 3, Ivey granted temporary relief from residential evictions and foreclosures for the duration of the public health emergency. The proclamation saves people from being thrown out of their homes but doesn't relieve them of the need to pay their rent and mortgage.

Ivey announced the launch of altogetheralabama.org, a centralized guide to the state's coronavirus relief efforts.

Ivey issued a State of Emergency for severe weather on April 12, which temporarily suspended any provision of the COVID-19 orders "to the extent that its application or enforcement would endanger any person affected" by the weather conditions.

A supplemental emergency proclamation issued April 13 allows the Board of Pardons and Paroles to resume parole hearings in a "manner that reduces person-to-person interaction."

Alabama has been approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, a program that provides supplemental food purchasing benefits to the families of children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Auto insurers are returning more than $100 million in premiums to two million policyholders across the state.

Under the Safer at Home order, most businesses may reopen subject to sanitation and social distancing guidelines. Retail stores can operate, at 50 percent occupancy and in line with safety protocols. Beaches are open, but gatherings are limited to 10 people and visitors must maintain six feet of distance from others.

Medical procedures are allowed to resume, in accordance with public health and regulatory guidance. Hospitals and nursing homes must continue to restrict visitation.

Ivey is urging people to wear face coverings when in contact with individuals from other households.

Arkansas

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order effective April 3, directing state residents to remain indoors and limit movement to obtaining "essential services" or conducting "essential activities." The order was extended until 12:01 a.m. on May 4.

Most of the state entered the first phase of limited reopening on May 4. Shelter-in-place orders and businesses closures continue in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

While houses of worship were exempt from the stay-at-home order, DeSantis encouraged religious leaders to hold services online or outside to minimize person-to-person contact.

Some municipalities across the state have enacted even more stringent measures, with curfews and fines to discourage people from leaving their homes.

Beaches in Broward and Palm Beach counties were ordered closed, but beaches in other parts of the state remain open. DeSantis directed those accessing public beaches to limit their gatherings to no more than 10 people.

DeSantis moved to allow recently retired law enforcement and health care workers to immediately reenter the workforce.

DeSantis issued an executive order directing all Florida residents traveling from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days. It remains in effect during the first phase of recovery.

An April 2 executive order blocks the evictions of residents unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus, and suspends all mortgage foreclosures, for 45 days.

DeSantis announced on April 11 that more than 32,000 laptop computers are being distributed to 34 small, mostly rural school districts to facilitate distance learning.

An executive order prohibiting short-term vacation rentals of homes and condominiums will remain in effect for the duration of phase one.

DeSantis issued an order temporarily suspending the "actively seeking work" reporting requirement for Floridians applying for unemployment assistance.

DeSantis said on April 17 that some municipalities can reopen parks and beaches with social distancing guidelines in place.

DeSantis announced on April 18 that all K-12 schools will continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

An executive order outlines which restrictions will be lifted and continued during phase one of the state's recovery. People must continue practicing social distancing, limit gatherings to 10 people, avoid nonessential travel and self-isolate for 14 days after entering the state. Elderly and medically vulnerable individuals are strongly encouraged to remain at home.

The governor's order allows certain businesses to resume limited operations beginning May 4. Restaurants may reopen dine-in service with 25% indoor capacity and socially distant outdoor seating. Retail storefronts may operate at 25% capacity. Museums and libraries can also open at 25% building capacity pending local government approval. They must keep interactive exhibits and play areas closed.

Gyms, fitness centers, bars, nightclubs, personal care services and large venues will remain closed in phase one.

Health care providers may resume elective procedures if they meet state requirements for bed capacity and personal protective equipment supply.

DeSantis and the Department of Children and Families announced extended support for Floridians participating in SNAP and TANF during the public health emergency. Eligible SNAP recipients will automatically receive an additional benefit amount in May, as they did in March and April.

Florida State Parks is reopening certain recreational trails and day-use areas, including some beach access, beginning May 4. Selected reopened state parks will have limited facilities. Beach access is limited to active recreation during reduced daily hours, and visitors cannot sunbathe or bring chairs, canopies or coolers. Visitors must practice social distancing and limit groups to a maximum of 10 people.

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order, under which nonessential businesses must remain closed and gatherings larger than 10 people are prohibited. People can still do essential tasks such as go to the grocery store, pick up prescriptions or go to work "if absolutely necessary." He has since extended the order until May 15.

Edwards declared a public health emergency on March 11. By March 24, President Trump had approved the governor's request for a Major Disaster Declaration, allowing the federal government to offer more support for state and local agencies.

Edwards signed a proclamation relaxing medical licensure laws, making it easier for health care workers from out of state to practice in Louisiana. The proclamation also directs funerals to occur as expeditiously as possible.

The Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force set out to examine how health inequities are affecting communities impacted by the coronavirus. The Governor's COVID-19 Response Fund is making $500,000 available for its research and outreach.

Louisiana's June 20 primary election has been rescheduled for July 11. Its July 25 election has been postponed to August 15.

On April 15, Edwards ordered K-12 public schools closed for the rest of the academic year. Students will continue with remote learning.

The Louisiana Department of Health issued a revised order for medical and surgical procedures, outlining the conditions under which they can be performed beginning April 27. It loosens restrictions from a previous order, which allowed surgeries only for emergency medical conditions.

Edwards is directing everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public.

Under the extended stay-at-home order, effective May 1, malls will remain closed but stores may open for curbside delivery. Restaurants can open outside areas only for patrons to eat meals, with no tableside service. All employees of businesses who have contact with the public must wear masks.

The State Fire Marshal's Office released interpretive guidance for restaurants reopening outdoor seating areas, including spacing tables at least 10 feet apart.

The state's Keep Calm During COVID-19 Phone Line offers 24/7 confidential mental health resources.

The state launched OpenSafely.la.gov, a web-based program to assist businesses and places of worship safely resume operations. Edwards said it will provide business owners and faith leaders with "up-to-the-minute information" on the phase they are in and the protocols that are required.

Edwards announced that the state awarded a $10.4 million grant to New Orleans to support nine affordable rental housing projects that were at risk of losing their funding because of the outbreak.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30, demanding residents not leave their homes or travel outside the state unless it is absolutely essential.

Maryland residents returning home from out of state are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Nonessential businesses are closed, and gatherings larger than 10 people are prohibited.

All day care facilities were ordered closed by the end of the day March 27. Exceptions will be made for facilities providing child care assistance to essential personnel.

The governor also ordered recreational and entertainment facilities such as malls, casinos and racetracks to close. Restaurants and bars that serve food are carryout or delivery only.

Maryland postponed its April 28 primary election to June 2. It will be conducted by mail with limited in-person voting.

Hogan suspended certain regulations to allow for the temporary expansion of telehealth services.

Maryland's income tax deadline has been extended to July 15.

Hogan banned evictions of tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus. An order prohibiting utility companies from shutting off residential service and charging residential late fees has been extended through June 1.

An April 3 order extended those renter protections and introduced new provisions. Certain repossessions are suspended, residential mortgage closures may not be initiated, and commercial evictions are prohibited as long as tenants can prove they lost income because of the coronavirus.

Hogan authorized local health departments to "take action against any businesses, establishments, and construction sites they deem unsafe," allowing them to work with local law enforcement to modify operations or shut such sites down altogether.

On April 10, Hogan announced an immediate hiring and budget freeze on discretionary state spending across all agencies.

Maryland courts will remain closed through June 5.

Hogan issued an emergency order placing restrictions on dispensing drugs given to COVID-19 patients, including hydroxychloroquine.

An executive order requires individuals to wear face coverings when inside any retail establishment or riding any form of public transportation, effective April 18. It also orders all retail locations to put appropriate social distancing measures in place and require staff to wear face coverings.

Hogan said on April 15 that the state is "now in a position to begin planning the safe and gradual rollout" of its recovery phase. His plan focuses on increasing testing, hospital surge capacity, personal protective equipment supply, and contact tracing operations.

School closures have been extended through May 15, with distance learning to continue.

The state invested $8 million in the Capital Area Food Bank and Maryland Food Bank. It also created a $5 million fund to incentivize Maryland businesses to make personal protective equipment.

Hogan announced on April 20 that the state secured 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korean company LabGenomics.

While barber shops and salons are generally closed, interpretive guidance permits them to serve certain essential personnel while adhering to specific conditions.

Hogan announced Maryland's three-stage "Roadmap to Recovery" on April 24. He said the state could begin reopening some businesses and lifting certain restrictions by early May if deaths and ICU admissions continue on a downward trend.

Maryland has awarded a round of grants totaling more than $1.6 million to 20 local companies for starting or expanding production of personal protective equipment.

Hogan issued an executive order protecting CARES Act relief rebates from garnishment.

New health directives for nursing homes include universal testing of all residents and staff.

The CDC is working with state and regional health officials on a public health plan for the Eastern Shore poultry industry after at least 279 Maryland workers at a plant tested positive for COVID-19.

Mississippi

On April 1, Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide stay-at-home order, banning residents from leaving the home for activities deemed nonessential. He announced on April 17 that it would remain in effect for an additional week. The revised order expired at 8:00 a.m. on April 27.

A "Safer-at-Home" order is in effect from April 27 until the morning of May 11. The order allows some businesses to reopen if they follow certain guidelines, and continues the ban on gatherings larger than 10 people.

Under the new order, restaurants remain limited to drive-through and takeout, and retail stores may only operate at 50 percent capacity. Museums, theaters, personal care services and gyms will remain closed, but can sell supplies online or by phone. Bars and casinos will stay closed.

A May 4 executive order amends the Safer-at-Home order to allow restaurants and bars to resume limited indoor and outdoor in-house dining beginning May 7. Restaurants must follow sanitation, screening and social distancing guidelines, including limiting capacity to 50%.

The May 4 order allows state parks to reopen on May 7 for socially-distant recreation. Municipal and private parks can also open, subject to restrictions imposed by local authority. Outdoor recreational activities are permitted between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Group gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

Reeves is urging people to stay home whenever possible and asking vulnerable populations to continue sheltering in place.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is recommending people wear non-medical grade masks when in public.

Reeves called on pastors to not hold Easter Sunday services, but said he would not order churches to close.

Reeves signed an executive order granting additional civil liability protections for health care workers and facilities responding to COVID-19 outside of their normal duties.

Income tax due dates have been extended to May 15.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has temporarily prohibited utility shutoffs.

Reeves announced on April 14 that school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, but distance learning will continue.

The State Housing Finance Agency for Mississippi has reopened its Home Saver Program to provide short-term mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners who have lost income or employment due to COVID-19.

Reeves announced on April 17 that lakes and beaches can reopen to allow people to "fish or relax." He is also permitting nonessential businesses to conduct sales via drive-through, curbside and delivery services. Businesses like salons may safely sell their excess supplies.

Evictions remain temporarily suspended under the "Safer-at-Home" order.

Under the new order, recreational boating is permitted with reduced capacity and social distancing. Group activities like sports games are not allowed.

Church services can be held in parking lots with individuals staying in their cars, though Reeves is encouraging churches to hold services online or remotely.

Beginning April 27, health care providers may resume "non-emergency, elective procedures" in accordance with specific health department guidelines.

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced announced a state of emergency and the activation of the National Guard on March 12. An executive order mandated an island-wide curfew, now in effect from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and the governor has extended it to at least May 25. The move does not affect business hours, which were established by executive order.

The move does not affect business hours, which were established by executive order. Vázquez announced on April 30 that the island would begin a "slow and gradual" economic reopening. Some smaller businesses are allowed to open beginning May 4 if they practice social distancing and provide protective equipment to employees. Examples include mortgage brokers, real estate agents, accountants, engineers and medical specialists.

Construction and manufacturing firms can begin operating May 11, provided they have submitted worker safety protocols to the Department of Labor.

The governor said retail stores, restaurants, barber shops and beauty parlors may be able to reopen the week of May 18 if progress continues.

Beach, parks and recreation centers remain closed, but outdoor exercise is permitted.

Outside curfew hours, people may only leave their homes to buy food and medicine or go to the bank. Nonessential businesses remain closed, though hardware stores and car repair shops are now permitted to operate "twice a week on limited schedules." Everyone must wear a mask when entering any business.

The ACLU announced on April 5 it was seeking an injunction to block part of the curfew, calling some of its restrictions unconstitutional.

People are allowed out of their homes to receive health care services and buy food supplies, according to a press release from the governor's office. Supermarkets are not operating on Sundays.

On April 8, Vázquez petitioned the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ban all flights from U.S. cities with large numbers of coronavirus cases. She specifically cited New York, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Illinois.

The governor signed an amendment making it illegal for media outlets or social media accounts "to transmit or allow the transmission" of "false information" relating to government proclamations or executive orders concerning COVID-19 or other disasters.This move has come under fire from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Puerto Rico postponed its presidential primary to April 26.

Health Secretary Lorenzo González said on April 13 that health officials will distribute 200,000 rapid testing kits.

Puerto Rico's $787 million coronavirus relief package includes cash payments to small businesses, self-employed workers, nurses and other first responders.

A U.S. federal judge suspended all eviction proceedings until May 30.

Residents cannot have their power or water disconnected while the emergency decree is in effect.

Anyone arriving on the island must quarantine for 14 days. Ports are closed to all cruise ships.

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont

Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin

South: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

West: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming

