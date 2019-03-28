Sound Opinions Fundraiser: Songwriting

This is a special fundraising edition of Sound Opinions hosted by Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot. Hosts Jim and Greg explore the art of songwriting. They have a conversation with the legendary songwriting couple Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, who penned songs like “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling” and “On Broadway.” Jim and Greg also chat with OneRepublic frontman and ace songwriter for performers like Adele and Beyonce, Ryan Tedder.