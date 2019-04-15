Related Program: 
The State of Things

She Promised To Honor Her Ancestors. First She Had To Find Them.

  Nadia Orton stands with the replacement gravestone she secured for African American Civil War veteran Sgt. Ashley H. Lewis (1842-1890), 1st U.S. Colored Cavalry. She has replaced 20 gravestones for African American Civil War veterans, most from various co
    Courtesy of Nadia Orton
  Mayflower Rosenwald School, Inez, Warren County, North Carolina (ca. 1924)
    Courtesy of Nadia Orton
  The gravestone of Cherry Williams Sutton (1860-1911); Nadia Orton's maternal great-great grandmother, located in a slave cemetery, Inez, Warren County, North Carolina
    Courtesy of Nadia Orton

When Nadia Orton’s kidneys were failing, she sent letters to friends and relatives in the hopes that someone could be a donor or help defray the cost. Orton’s great-aunt Philgradore responded with money from her church. So a few years later, when Aunt Phil asked on her deathbed that her family not be forgotten, Orton knew she had to find a way to honor her ancestors. The problem was that she didn’t know who they were, or where to find them.

As she started tracing her lineage and locating her ancestors’ final resting places in North Carolina and Virginia, Orton began to notice the state of black cemeteries. Many were overgrown, unprotected and unmapped. Seeing the condition of these sacred spaces sparked a passion for protecting them.

Orton has since visited hundreds of cemeteries, and helps other families identify their ancestors’ plots. Host Frank Stasio talks with Nadia Orton, a public historian and professional genealogist, about how she uncovers the past and how it feels to find who came before you.

The State of Things
Nadia Orton
African American History
Cemetery
genealogy

