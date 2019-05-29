Sex, Violence, And Bad Singing: Movies You Walked Out On

Despite the rise in luxury theatres with gourmet food and drink service, movie theater attendance is on the decline in the United States. Many more Americans are choosing to watch the latest releases at home from the comfort of their own couch. But no matter the size of the screen or the price of the experience, sometimes viewers just cannot make it to the end of a film.

In this edition of “Movies On The Radio,” film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes dissect the movies that listeners walked out on. For some it was the darkness, grit and violence of “The Dark Knight Rises” that was too much to handle. For others, it was the sound of Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor trying to sing in “Moulin Rouge.” Then there are those films that are so boring, poorly acted, or poorly written that even the most dedicated movie lovers could not make it to the end. Gordon and Boyes join Host Frank Stasio to talk about the failed plots, gratuitous sex and violence, and just plain bad acting featured in the films that caused listeners to leave the theater. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series at the Carolina Theater. Boyes is screening “Skyscraper Souls” on Wednesday, June 5 at The Carolina Theatre of Durham.