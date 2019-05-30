Senate Ready To Vote On NC Budget Proposal

By 12 minutes ago
    File photo of the North Carolina Legislative building.
    Dave Crosby / Flickr

The full Senate is ready to vote on a North Carolina budget proposal for the next two years.

The budget was written by Republicans on the mantra of higher state employee pay, lower taxes and saving for a rainy day. The first of two required votes was expected Thursday following floor debate on the plan, which would spend $24 billion next year. Republicans control the chamber, and history has shown they turn back most Democratic amendments.

GOP senators are highlighting 5% pay raises for state workers and setting aside $1.1 billion in reserves. Corporate franchise tax rates would drop, and individual income tax standard deductions would increase. Consumers who buy online and owners of plug-in cars could feel more of a financial pinch.

House Republicans already approved their version of the budget.
 

