Senate Is Planning To Return To Session Despite Coronavirus Fears In Washington

By Kelsey Snell • 2 hours ago

Originally published on May 1, 2020 6:07 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to start a Senate session next week even though Washington, D.C., remains a coronavirus hotspot. The House is not returning to the capital yet.