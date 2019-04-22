Scenes from the opioid epidemic: Wise County, Virginia

How do drug epidemics end?

That's the big, decades-spanning question we're asking this season on The Uncertain Hour. It's a more personal, urgent question for the people of Wise County, Virginia. It's a rural community in the Appalachian Mountains, considered ground zero for the opioid epidemic. The 40,000 people who live here have had some of the highest opioid prescription rates in the country. One town had five prescriptions for every man, woman and child.

The whole county has been hit hard by addiction, and we've spent this season talking with people who are affected by it and the cops, lawyers, doctors and advocates trying to fight the worst drug epidemic this country has ever seen. Below, find out first episode about Wise as you explore some the photos and videos we captured this season.