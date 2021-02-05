Saint Pauli

PAULI: EPISODE THREE

After spending decades fighting for gender equality and racial justice, Pauli Murray decided to unite her convictions for human rights with her religious spirituality.

In her early 60’s, Pauli entered a seminary and became the first Black woman ordained as an Episcopal priest in 1977. She brought to the priesthood the same power she’d carried as a firebrand all her life ― a power that is strengthened by women in the church today standing tall on Pauli’s shoulders.

Guests:

Kelly Brown Douglas: Dean of the Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary.

Kim Jackson: Episcopal priest and Georgia state senator representing Senate District 41.

Thanks to the Southern Oral History Program at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for providing audio included in this episode.