Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Read It? I Devoured It!

By editor 13 minutes ago
  • Lance Merlo and Leah Berkowitz return to compete in <em>Ask Me Another</em>'s Tournament of Champions at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Lance Merlo and Leah Berkowitz return to compete in Ask Me Another's Tournament of Champions at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

Returning champions mash up authors and foods in one of Ask Me Another's most challenging word games ever.

Heard on Kal Penn And Dan Soder: The Tournament Of Champions.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.