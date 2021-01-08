Q&A: What We Know About North Carolina's COVID Vaccine Rollout

This post will be updated periodically as we tackle your questions.



North Carolina had a rocky start to its initial rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19. On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked the state as sixth worse in the country for initial vaccine distribution per capita. Since then, state officials have made significant moves to speed the process, including Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that he called in the NC National Guard to support vaccine distribution.

Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 5, 2021

So far, 139,474 North Carolinians have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, according to numbers shared Thursday by the CDC. That’s a little over 1% of the state’s total residents. Those first doses were targeted at health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, along with long-term care residents and staff.



As the rollout continues, listeners have shared their questions and concerns about where they fit into the vaccine distribution. WUNC reporter Will Michaels and digital producer Laura Pellicer tackle some of those Qs below.



Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

Yes. North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has been promoting the vaccine’s safety based on results of Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials. Between the two, more than 70,000 people volunteered. They were deemed to be at or near 95% effective with no serious safety concerns. The state health department says people did report “sore arms, tiredness, and feeling off for a day or two after receiving the vaccine.”

Which groups are getting the vaccine first?

The state health department is closely following CDC guidelines here. Hospital and clinical workers like doctors, nurses and other staff started getting the vaccine in December. That was Phase 1a. Since then, some local providers have started Phase 1b, which includes anyone 75 or older. That hasn’t been without its problems. The volume of calls from people who wanted the vaccine crashed some county health departments’ phone systems and produced massive lines and wait times at others. They’re dealing with a high demand and limited supply.

How will I know when it’s my turn to get the vaccine?

Because some counties are moving more quickly than others, the best information for each person is going to come from their local health department. The state Department of Health and Human Services has posted a list of contact information with local vaccine providers who can tell you if you’re eligible to get it yet or help you make an appointment to get a shot.



Do I have to get the vaccine when my turn comes up?



No. Health experts we’ve spoken with are all encouraging people to get the vaccine, of course. They’re stressing that it’s what will help us get back to “normal.” But it’s not mandatory.



Where do I go to get my vaccine?



Most people will get the vaccine at their local health departments or hospitals. State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a briefing on Friday that you can also get a vaccine in a county that is not your home county, but she still encourages people to contact their local health department first. Most doctors can not provide COVID-19 vaccines at their offices because of the way it needs to be stored. Duke Health just started administering vaccines to people who are 75 and older this week. At most places, you’ll need to set up an appointment.



What month should I expect to receive my vaccine?

This is an unsatisfying answer, but it’s hard to say. If you’re 75 or older, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen expects most — if not all — counties should have a place to get the vaccine by next week. As we move into the next phases, though, the timeline is broader.

The reason it’s hard to say is because the state gets weekly shipments of the vaccines and right now, the health department has less than a week of notice from the federal government about how many doses North Carolina will be getting. On top of that, it takes two doses given two to three weeks apart to fully inoculate someone. It’s going to take time and a whole lot of planning.

The state has a four-phased system of distributing the vaccine. We’re moving into Phase 1b. Phase 2 includes people 65 and older and people who are in congregate living settings like nursing homes, group homes, and prisons. They could get a shot in the next few months. It could take until the summer to get to Phases 3 and 4.

What about fast food workers? Where do they fit into the rollout?

There are nearly half a million people working in food prep and food service in North Carolina, based on estimates gathered by the state health department. Fast food workers, along with others who work in the food service industry, fall into Phase 2. If you work in this field, call up your local county health department and let them know that the state considers you an essential worker.



How about family caregivers?

As of now, family caregivers don’t fall into the highest priority category for vaccination, according to reporting from North Carolina Health News.

Are teachers considered essential workers?

Yes. If you are a North Carolina teacher, or you work in the education section (like working as a school staff member), you are considered a frontline essential worker. This means you are part of Phase 1b.

Which COVID vaccine are North Carolinians receiving?

Two different vaccines are in rotation right now in North Carolina. One is produced by the pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, the other is from Moderna. You can find out more about the vaccines here, but the short version is that both vaccines have been rigorously tested, and both are considered safe and effective by the CDC and by the state health department. Like getting a flu shot, you might still get a few temporary reactions: a sore arm, headache, or feeling tired for a couple days.

Are there racial discrepancies behind who has gotten their first vaccine dose?



At this point, about 80% of the North Carolinians who received either one of two doses of the COVID vaccine are white and 96% are non-Hispanic. U.S. Census estimates show North Carolina is 71% white and 63% non-Hispanic. In an interview with ABC11, North Carolina's Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson said the health department is watching those trends and that they are working ensure diverse healthcare workers “have the same access to the vaccine as their white counterparts in the healthcare workforce.”



Who is qualified as high risk?



The CDC has laid out a list of health conditions that they consider puts someone at higher risk of COVID-19-related illness. As of now that list includes: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), down syndrome, heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and type 2 diabetes. Keep in mind, that list might change as we find out even more about the virus.



