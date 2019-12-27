Producer Laura Pellicer’s Standout Stories Of 2019

As the decade comes to a close, State of Things producer Laura Pellicer looks back at the stories that stuck with her.
In 2019, The State of Things met musical visionaries, people fighting to save endangered cultures, and folks who supported their neighbors through another devastating hurricane. The individuals and stories at the heart of those conversations stuck with State of Things producer Laura Pellicer throughout the year.


She joins host Frank Stasio in studio to share her perspective on the most memorable stories of 2019. She also reflects on her tenure as State of Things producer as she moves over to a new role on WUNC’s digital desk as a digital producer. 

Laura’s standout stories from 2019 include: 

