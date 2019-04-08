This week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau started requiring safeguards against fraud, unauthorized charges and errors for consumers who use prepaid cards. Those are the cards, often carrying the logos of Mastercard or Visa, that allow people to shop anywhere with pre-loaded money. The protections are now the same as those extended to users of debit cards tied to bank accounts. Prepaid cards are a fast-growing segment of the financial services industry.
Prepaid card users to get more protections
By Erika Beras • 3 hours ago