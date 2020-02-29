Predictions

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next show for seniors?

Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: "RuPaul's Drag Race" for seniors. Sissy, that walker.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: "Senior Jeopardy" where are the categories always include, when I was your age, kids these days and the value of a dollar.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

ROBERTS: "American Ninja Warrior," seniors edition. The obstacle course is just trying to properly use emojis on an iPhone.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if we see any of these shows, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Luke Burbank and Joel Kim Booster. Thanks to all of you for listening. We're so grateful.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.