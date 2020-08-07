Related Program: 
The State of Things

Political Junkie: North Carolina Polls Explained

How tempered should the Democratic Party be about former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in polls of North Carolina voters?
What insight do the polls hold less than 90 days away from the November elections? North Carolina has remained a bright purple target in the Electoral College and has received increased attention from presidential candidates in the 21st century. Former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds the lead in the Old North State, with four percentage points over President Donald Trump in a CBS Battleground Tracker Poll published on Aug. 2.

Will candidates’ takes on policing and racial justice remain in the media spotlight in the coming months? Over a million Americans are filing for unemployment weekly, forcing up- and down-ballot candidates to balance their broader platforms with the immediate needs of voters facing the possibility of a long-term recession. The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to explain how to read the polls — and when to look away from the crystal ball.

