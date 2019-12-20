Related Program: 
Political Junkie: Impeachment Vote, Biden, Buttigieg and the Bloomberg Factor

  • Yang, Buttigieg and Warren at the debate.
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles.
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The next step would send impeachment papers to the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is delaying that action until Senate leaders reach an agreement on the ground rules of the trial.

Meanwhile, a new Gallup Poll shows Trump’s approval rating has moved up during the impeachment proceedings. What does it all mean? Political Junkie Ken Rudin talks about this historic moment and how it compares to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. He also weighs in on the latest round of the Democratic debates. Most polls have former Vice President Joe Biden leading the pack, but an Iowa State University poll has South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the frontrunner for the upcoming Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucus. Rudin talks about Biden, Bernie, Buttigieg and the Michael Bloomberg factor. Plus, Republican U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows and Mark Walker both announced they will not run in 2020. What does that mean for the political landscape of North Carolina? Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Anita Rao for another passionate political discussion.

