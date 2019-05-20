Passenger-Only Ferry At NC Outer Banks Sailing

A new passenger-only ferry is coming to the Outer Banks to complement car-accessible ferries like the one pictured.
Credit NCDOT

Long-awaited passenger-only ferry service between two popular North Carolina Outer Banks destinations is finally sailing.

The Department of Transportation says runs between Hatteras and Ocracoke villages begin Monday with two free preview days. It costs $1 per person starting Wednesday. Currently space will be first-come, first-serve.

State ferries already transport people and their vehicles for free between the southern end of Hatteras Island and northern tip of Ocracoke Island. Motorists then drive 12 miles to reach Ocracoke Village.

The passenger-only ferry will run three times daily through Sept. 5. There's no extra charge for bicycles.

Passenger-only service was supposed to begin last year but got delayed by boat construction issues. A new boat still isn't available, but the state is leasing a ferry from a New Jersey company for now.

Tags: 
Ferry
Hatteras Island
Ocracoke Island

