Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Part 2: This Teen Planned A School Shooting. But Did He Break The Law?

By & 43 minutes ago

The 2018 arrest of Vermont teenager Jack Sawyer raised some big legal questions. Among them: At what point does a thought — or even a plan — become a crime?

Copyright 2019 Vermont Public Radio. To see more, visit Vermont Public Radio.
Tags: 
NPR