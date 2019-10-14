Orville Wright Bust Stolen From NC Monument

By 1 minute ago

The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information. The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019 or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.
Credit Courtesy of the National Parks Service

The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.

The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities in Dare County or the Park Service's Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

The National Park Service says a portion of the park may be temporarily closed to visitors Sunday while the investigation continues.

The memorial honors Wilbur and Orville Wright.
 

Tags: 
The Wright Brothers

Related Content

A Behind-The-Scenes Take On The Wright Brothers

By & May 20, 2015
Image of Katharine Wright sitting beside Wilbur before her first flight in 1909.
Courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, Wright State University

The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial than the slogan on the state license plate: “First In Flight.” The phrase commemorates the spectacular achievement of brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright who piloted their first flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 1903.

    