Ocracoke Frustrated By FEMA As Residents Look To Rebuild

  Sign on a tree that reads 'Ocracoke is greater then Dorian, we got this!'
    Hurricane Dorian caused serious damage on Ocracoke Island.
    Dave DeWitt / WUNC

A month after many North Carolinians witnessed little to no damage from Hurricane Dorian, one of North Carolina’s barrier islands is still desperate for help.

Ocracoke Island was devastated by a late storm surge that left leaving homes and businesses destroyed. Students still have not been able to return to school due to severe flooding. Gov. Roy Cooper has requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency twice, yet no federal aid has been approved. As the national media moved on to the next storm, Ocracoke residents are demanding that people pay attention. A longtime resident even wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times painting a picture of life on the island. WUNC Managing Editor Dave DeWitt visited Ocracoke this week and spoke to local residents and officials. He joins host Frank Stasio with an update.

The State of Things
Hurricane Dorian
Dorian
Ocracoke Island
FEMA
Dave Dewitt

