Now that states can make sports betting legal, venture capital wants in

Without naming basketball tournament names, it's safe to say there's a lot of sports betting happening today. In the future it's going to be a lot more… legal. A Supreme Court decision last spring opened the doors for betting on sports in all states, not just Nevada. Now every state can make its own betting rules, and a handful have legalized it already. At least 20 states are considering new legislation, which is likely to lead to a lot more online gambling. And venture capitalists can smell opportunity. Host Molly Wood talked with Paul Kedrosky, one of the VCs betting big. Kedrosky, who works with SK Ventures, says he expects online sports betting to evolve into a new investment ecosystem.

Today's show is sponsored by Ultimate Software and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.