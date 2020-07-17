No Way Around It: Gov. Cooper Makes The Inevitable Choice On Schools

By 24 minutes ago

This week in state politics: More remote learning became a reality this week when Gov.  Roy Cooper announced North Carolina public schools will not return like normal next month as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.

Rob Schofield and Becki Gray discuss the governor's choice to recommend a mix of online and in-person schooling for K-12 students. 

Meanwhile, the latest campaign finance reports show Democrats are building a financial advantage. And in Asheville, city council members unanimously voted to provide Black residents with reparations.

 


Tags: 
WUNC Politics
Week In State Politics
COVID-19
coronavirus
North Carolina Public Schools
Roy Cooper
2020 Election
Campaign Finance
Reparations
Asheville

