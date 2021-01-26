The Next Meal

Free and reduced-price school lunch programs are designed to guarantee meals for students who experience food insecurity at home. But now that many kids are learning remotely, meals aren't always making their way to the mouths for which they are intended.

Guest host Rebecca Martinez and WUNC education reporter Cole del Charco explore what districts and communities can do to prevent children from going hungry during the pandemic.

Plus, Friends of Geer Cemetery are teaching about the overlooked history of Black Durhamites.


  

