New Site Offers Wraparound Services To Wake County's Homeless

By 7 minutes ago

Officials cut the ribbon Monday on the Oak City Multiservices Center, a facility offering wraparound services for Wake County residents experiencing homelessness. The center opens to the public April 10, 2019.
Credit Wake County

A coalition of government and nonprofit groups are getting ready to open a new facility to help homeless residents in Wake County.

The concept behind the Oak City Multiservices Center is to offer a comprehensive range of services all under one roof, so clients don't have to seek out a variety of agencies in different locations.

"What the multiservices center does is gives everybody the chance to tell their story one time, and then be directly connected to the services they need to regain housing," said Wake County's Human Services Deputy Director for Operations Annemarie Maiorano.

She estimated there are at least one thousand people experiencing homelessness each night in Wake County, though the total number could be much higher.

The center will offer laundry facilities, job counseling, medical assessments and weekend meal distribution, among other services.

"The whole point is to engage people when they are ready," said Maiorano. "So somebody might start because they need to do their laundry or take a shower. Then you build trust with that engagement, and when people are ready to take that next step toward figuring out what steps they need to take to end their homeless episode, we're ready for that also."

The $8 million project remodeled an empty warehouse on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

The center is a collaboration between the City of Raleigh, Wake County, the Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness, and Catholic Charities. Local governments contributed to the construction and renovation costs, and the facility will be operated by Catholic Charities under the name Oak City Cares.

Related Content

Housing Affordability, Water Supply, And Other Issues Facing Raleigh And Wake County

By Jul 18, 2018
Raleigh Union Station in downtown Raleigh. The new station opened July 10, 2018. It serves Amtrak customers.
Jason deBruyn / WUNC

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Jessica Holmes delivered the state of the city and county address at a Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.

New Wake County Community Center To Offer One-Stop Services For Homeless

By Jun 20, 2018
Rendering of the Oak City Center, which is scheduled to open in February 2019.
Courtesy of Wake County

Wake County officials broke ground this morning on a community center for people experiencing, or at imminent risk, of homelessness.

Abbie Szymanski runs the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness. She said the new Oak City Cares center will offer a one-stop coordinated intake process to let clients access numerous services. This alleviates the client's burden of traveling from one shelter or agency to another and having to explain their story ad nauseam, Szymansky said.

North Carolina’s ‘Invisible Citizens’

By & Feb 7, 2019
Gene R. Nichol author of the book, 'The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from our Invisible Citizens'
Elyse Ribbons / WUNC

Some day-to-day experiences alert people of poverty in their community: long lines at the food pantry, individuals asking for change near a freeway exit, or family members juggling multiple jobs. But legal scholar Gene R. Nichol believes that the experiences of day-to-day poverty experienced by more than one million North Carolinians are invisible to most. 