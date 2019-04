Neiman Marcus, purveyor of the lavish and exclusive, just made an investment in Fashionphile, an online luxury accessories reseller. The market for used goods is booming. Last year, consumers spent $6 billion on secondhand luxury items. In four years, that’s expected to grow to $23 billion. With this move, Neiman Marcus has a chance to make some money off of that boom.

