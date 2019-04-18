NCDOT OKs Airport Improvements

The state transportation board has approved grants that will help provide safety improvements to six North Carolina airports.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says more than $2.1 million will be used to provide upgrades such as new lighting and improved aprons for aircraft parking.

More than $562,000 will go to Davidson County Airport to replace a system which tells pilots if they are approaching the runway at too steep or too shallow of an angle. Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport is getting close to $691,000 to design the runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation with apron expansion.

Grants also have been awarded to Duplin County Airport, Kinston Regional Jetport, Mount Airy-Surry County Airport and Richmond County Airport.