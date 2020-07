As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many North Carolina voters are choosing to cast their ballot via mail. Over 90,000 North Carolinians have requested a mail-in absentee ballot so far, nearly five times as many requests as this time in 2016.

Host Anita Rao talks with reporter Jordan Wilkie about how county boards of election in the state are preparing for the surge of mailed ballots. Wilkie is a Report for America corps member with Carolina Public Press.