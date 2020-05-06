NC Republican State Convention Pushed Back To July

The North Carolina Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

The party had planned to hold the convention May 14-17 in Greenville. Now it's been pushed back to July 9-12 at the Greenville Convention Center. Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and the state's delegates to the national covention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a news release on Tuesday that the party is committed to hosting the state convention, but that it had to adapt to the “evolving timeline” for reopening the state.

A modified stay-at-home order from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper taking effect Friday still prohibits most assemblies of more than 10 people.

The quadrennial national GOP convention is supposed to begin Aug. 24. It's there that delegates will formally renominate Donald Trump as the party's presidential nominee.

