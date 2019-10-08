Related Program: 
NC Innocence Inquiry Commission Questions Guilt Of Winston-Salem Man In 30-Year-Old Homicide

  • Williams sits at a table with his hands folded in front of him.
    The N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission doubts the guilt of Merritt Drayton Williams in the death of Blanche Bryson. Williams' case will now go to a three-judge panel for review.
    Courtesy Ted Richardson / Winston-Salem Journal

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission believes a Winston-Salem man may have falsely confessed to a role in a homicide.

More than 30 years ago, Merritt Drayton Williams implicated himself in the death of 65-year-old retiree Blanche Bryson. The commission reviewed the case and determined there was “sufficient evidence of factual innocence to merit judicial review.” The Winston-Salem Journal legal affairs reporter Michael Hewlett shares his reporting with host Frank Stasio on this complex case and explores questions around why Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County prosecutors believed the inconsistent statements Williams gave at the onset of the case.

Next year, a three-judge panel will take up Williams’ case and determine if he should be exonerated in Bryson's death. Williams was also convicted in the 1983 death of Arthur Wilson, a case in which the commission determined there was not enough evidence of factual innocence to challenge his conviction.

