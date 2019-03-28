NC House Agrees To Repeal Corporal Punishment In School

By 1 hour ago

A paddle once used by Robbinsville High School principal David Matheson, and previous principals, to discipline students.
Credit Jess Clark / WUNC

Corporal punishment would be permanently prohibited in North Carolina's public schools in legislation advancing a year after the last two school districts gave up that option.

The House voted 94-16 on Wednesday for legislation repealing the process by which local school boards can choose to use spanking.

Districts allowing corporal punishment declined over the years as it fell out of favor due to societal changes and research discouraging it. Graham and Robeson county schools were the last to allow it.

Approval was bipartisan, with Republicans casting the only "no" votes. GOP Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County lamented the legislation, saying spanking is an effective disciplinary tool the state shouldn't take away.

Corporal punishment in schools has been banned in over 30 states.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Tags: 
Corporal Punishment

Related Content

Graham County Schools End Corporal Punishment

By Oct 18, 2018
The paddle Robbinsville High School principal David Matheson, and previous principals, have used to discipline students.
Jess Clark / WUNC

The last school district that practiced corporal punishment in North Carolina has voted to ban it.

Board members voted unanimously to end paddling on October 2, the day of their most recent meeting, according to Graham County Schools Superintendent Angie Knight. The move effectively bans the practice across the state.