NC Homeowners Face Hurricane Matthew Funds Deadline

  • A photo taken by Kareem White's friend shows what the apartment complex looked like before Hurricane Matthew's waters receded.
    File photo of flooding after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
    Photo courtesy of Kareen White

North Carolina officials say a deadline is looming for homeowners who suffered damage in a 2016 hurricane.

The application deadline for a Hurricane Matthew housing recovery program is Friday.

That's the last chance for eligible single-family homeowners to apply for aid through the state's Hurricane Matthew Community Development Block Grant funding. The program reimburses work completed on substantially damaged homes.

Homeowners who want to apply should call 2-1-1 during business hours this week to schedule an appointment at the nearest application center.

The state's ReBuild NC program is available for people whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Matthew, or both Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The state is still waiting for news on funding for homes hit only by Hurricane Florence.
 

