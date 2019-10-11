NC Confirms 2nd Death From Legionnaires' Disease

Legionella pneumophila bacteria at a very high magnification of 90,000X.
Credit CDC/Dr. Francis Chandler

North Carolina health officials have confirmed a second death from Legionnaires' disease linked to a hot tub display at a fair.

The Division of Public Health in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says that as of Wednesday, it has confirmed 134 cases in multiple states and North Carolina counties. The department says the cases are connected to people who attended the Mountain State Fair last month in Fletcher.

In addition to the two deaths, 88 people have been hospitalized.

According to the department, preliminary findings suggest exposure to Legionella bacteria occurred inside the Davis Event Center at the fair, specifically near the hot tubs and during the last five days of the event.
 

