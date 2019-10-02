NC A&T To Be Considered As Early Voting Site

North Carolina’s Board of Elections will consider using North Carolina A&T University as an early voting site for the 2020 primary elections after demands from its students and faculty.

Guilford County's board of elections passed a motion Tuesday to put the historically black college campus on the list of early voting sites.

Students and faculty have been lobbying for an early voting site in time for next year's primaries. They said not having a location on campus could amount to voter suppression.

Even though the motion was passed, some students, like sophomore Mantryll Williams, are still skeptical.

"We're going to keep our fingers crossed, staying on them and holding them accountable but we are looking forward to seeing the plan submitted," he said.

Sophomore Cole Riley said not having a site on or close to campus is detrimental to the people in the area.

"It is voter suppression if it's not on campus; however, if they say it's right next to campus, we'd understand," he said. "However, when you have it more than two miles away it discourages students from voting."

The state Board of Elections must still approve the list of early voting sites that includes the HBCU.