More hurdles in place for America's farmers

In recent trade and tariff news, the White House has asked China to change some of the punitive tariffs placed on U.S. agricultural goods, like soybeans and corn. Those are the main crops on Keith Alverson's farm in Chester, South Dakota. His business has been affected by the tariffs that were imposed starting last summer, and since then, the weather has also made an impact. Last week, a snow storm swept through the northwestern region of America's Midwest, bringing heavy snow and strong winds. "It is miserable up here in South Dakota," Alverson said in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "We've had a flood, we've had about a foot of snow and we've had ice," he said.

