Miner threat

Donald Trump says the country is "full" and can no longer let immigrants into the U.S., but with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen raising the cap on much-requested temporary work visas for this summer as one of her last moves before stepping down, how accurate is the president's claim? The World Health Organization is weighing in on the severity of a so-called, global video gaming "disorder". Plus, mining boss Robert Murray allegedly told workers in Virginia he would close down their mine if they brought up safety issues to government regulators. Now, the miners are fighting back in court.

