Measure On Post-Abortion Care Of Child Advances In NC Senate

By 1 minute ago

Credit ncchoose-life.org

North Carolina legislation requiring physicians and nurses to care for children born alive after an abortion builds on recent pushbacks by activists opposed to abortion-rights efforts in other states.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday for the measure, which focuses on what happens should an abortion procedure result in a live birth. The bill says a health care practitioner could face a felony and a large fine if the person fails to provide care to the child. The mother also could sue over that lack of care.

Bill sponsor Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County says the bill is a response to a recent New York abortion-rights law and comments made by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in favor of legislation that would have eased restrictions on late-term abortions.

Tags: 
Abortion

Related Content

North Carolina's 20-Week Abortion Ban Ruled Unconstitutional

By Mar 26, 2019
A woman advocates for abortion and reproductive rights at a Moral Mondays protest rally at the capitol.
Matthew Lenard

A federal judge has declared unconstitutional a North Carolina law banning women from having abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy except in an urgent medical emergency.