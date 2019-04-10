Measure On Post-Abortion Care Of Child Advances In NC Senate

North Carolina legislation requiring physicians and nurses to care for children born alive after an abortion builds on recent pushbacks by activists opposed to abortion-rights efforts in other states.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday for the measure, which focuses on what happens should an abortion procedure result in a live birth. The bill says a health care practitioner could face a felony and a large fine if the person fails to provide care to the child. The mother also could sue over that lack of care.

Bill sponsor Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County says the bill is a response to a recent New York abortion-rights law and comments made by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in favor of legislation that would have eased restrictions on late-term abortions.