Live Fact Check: Joe Biden's Inaugural Address

By 1 hour ago

Credit NPR

Joe Biden is giving his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

NPR reporters are annotating his speech live with fact checks and analysis.

Check out the coverage below, which is expected to begin around noon Wednesday.

