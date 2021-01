Georgians are voting in two Senate runoff elections on Tuesday. Incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races were too close to call in November and now their outcome determines the balance of power in the Senate. Follow the results live below.

WUNC will also air live special coverage from WABE in Atlanta from 8 to 10 Tuesday evening.

